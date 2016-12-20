MU Health Care CEO Stepping Down for New Position in Oregon

The Chief Executive Officer of University of Missouri Health Care will be leaving his post – effective February 24, 2017.

Mitch Wasden became the chief operating officer of MU Health Care in 2012, and then also took over the CEO duties in 2013. Earlier this year MU hired a new COO, and Wasden continued his work as CEO.

According to an email from the MU Chancellor’s office, Wasden made “tremendous strides in advancing the health of Missourians” during his tenure.

Interim MU Chancellor Hank Foley also lauded Wasden’s leadership as a time of growth and expansion for the MU Health Care system.

Wasden begins his new position as executive vice president and CEO of Oregon Health & Science, an academic health center in Portland, Oregon, on March 1.

Foley wrote that an interim CEO will be named in the coming months.