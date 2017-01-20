MU Health Care Names New Interim CEO

The new interim CEO of MU Health Care is Jonathan Curtright, its current Chief Operating Officer. Curtright, who holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Missouri, previously served as COO at Indiana University Health and University of Kentucky Healthcare.

Though the University of Missouri System has been the center of recent budget cuts and withholding, Curtright says he’s optimistic about the program’s fiscal outlook.

"We, as a state, have some budget challenges we've got to deal with, and we’ll do our part," Curtright said. "We’re part of the University of Missouri and the University of Missouri has to be fiscally sound and meet all of its budgetary requirements, and we’re going to do everything we can to be supportive of that."

Curtright will add the duties of interim CEO to his current workload February 25, when current MU Health CEO Mitch Wasden leaves for a position at Oregon Health and Science.