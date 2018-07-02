MU hosts youth leadership conference

High school students from around the state took part in an Emerging Leaders Conference which wrapped up on Wednesday.

About 80 students participated in the three day event which allowed them to get a firsthand look at the legislative process by debating a handful of bills on the floor of the Missouri House.

The conference also focused on college preparation with MU Admissions conducting workshops for the attendees. Several lawmakers spoke to the students throughout the conference. Representative DaRon McGee, D-Kansas City, told the students he hoped the conference helped them to become leaders.

“This program I hope impacted you. I know at your day at the Capitol you can kind of see what we do on a daily basis. And the tools that you are using and have learned are things that you are going to take with you moving forward,” said McGee. “But, I hate that this is your last day. This is something that I hope you found rewarding and I hope that you come back and next year and that you tell your friends.”

The event was co-sponsored by the University of Missouri Division of Inclusion, Diversity & Equity and the Missouri Legislative Black Caucus Foundation, Inc.