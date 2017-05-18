MU Names New Head Of Agriculture College

Christopher Daubert was appointed as vice chancellor and dean of the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources.
The University of Missouri announced Thursday the appointment of a new dean and vice chancellor of its agriculture college.

Christopher Daubert is set to take the reigns of MU’s College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, or CAFNR, on August 1. Previously, Daubert served as a professor and the department head of Food, Bioprocessing and Sciences at North Carolina State University.

 

MU Interim Chancellor and Provost Garnett Stokes said in a statement that Daubert is a dedicated administrator and teacher with a focus on “land-grant philosophy, agriculture and food research, and innovative economic development initiatives.”

In his new role, Daubert will be responsible for budgets, hiring staff and faculty among other administrative duties. He will report to the provost.

In a statement Daubert said it was clear during his interviews that CAFNR has a lot of support from MU alumni to commodity groups and legislators. He said everyone is eager to help move CAFNR forward.

