MU Office Releases Discrimination and Sexual Violence Report

University of Missouri Office for Civil Rights and Title IX published its first joint annual report Thursday identifying and addressing instances of discrimination and sexual violence on campus.

MU combined the Civil Rights and Title IX office in December 2015 following student protests over lack of response to racist incidents. The union of these offices streamlines reports and investigations of discrimination complaints at the university.

From Fall 2015 to Spring 2016 the office received 674 alleged incidences of discrimination.

Salama Gallimore is the Director of Investigations and Deputy Title IX Coordinator. She says the office is focused on creating trust, and providing support and education.

“We have the opportunity to do one on one education with folks and talk about why situations may have occurred, the impact that those situations may have had on other people.," Gallimore says.

The office also published the MU Sexual and Intimate Partner Violence Task Force 2017 report today.