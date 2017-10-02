MU Police Annual Report Shows On-campus Reports of Rape Tripled From 2014-2016

Reports of on-campus rape tripled between 2014 and 2016, according to the MU Police 2017 annual report released Wednesday.

In 2014, there were six reports of rape on campus. In 2015, there were 12. Last year, there were 19, according to the report.

MU Police Lt. Kevin Rogers said the increase might be because students are more comfortable reporting the crimes to authorities.

“We hope that students are comfortable reporting these incidents to either the police department or security authorities such as the Office for Civil Rights and Title IX,” Rodgers said.

Reports of stalking and domestic violence also increased during the same time period, according to the report.

Stalking:

• In 2014, there were 10 reported incidents.

• In 2015, there were 25.

• In 2016, there were 31.

Domestic violence:

• In 2014, there were 7 reported incidents.

• In 2015, there were 18.

• In 2016, there were 19.

To address these incidents, the report mentioned MU’s specific bystander intervention and risk reduction programs, such as “Not Anymore” online training and Green Dot Mizzou.

Around 3 in 10 MU female undergraduate students reported being victims of nonconsensual sexual conduct in 2015, according to previous Missourian reporting. The Title IX office had 189 reports from students of nonconsensual sexual activity during the 2015–2016 school year.

The number of arrests related to alcohol also increased from 2015 to 2016, but the numbers didn’t reach their five-year high of 2013.

Liquor law arrests:

• In 2012, there were 79.

• In 2013, there were 175.

• In 2014, there were 114.

• In 2015, there were 47.

• In 2016, there were 158.

Liquor law arrests include minor in possession, open container violations and providing alcohol to minors, Rodgers said.

“I’d say the majority of those would be MIPs,” Rodgers said of the arrests.

In recent years, MU Police has expanded its presence on campus.

“We’ve definitely increased on campus patrolling,” Rodgers said. “We’ve increased our staff. We’re working toward 50 officers.”

During Hank Foley’s tenure as MU’s interim chancellor in early 2016, campus police began increasing their staff, Rodgers said.

From 2015 to 2016, there was a decrease in liquor law violations referred for disciplinary action, according to the report.

Student enrollment started to drop in fall 2016, which led the campus to close some of its residence halls. Residential Life staff refers students to the Office of Student Conduct for discipline.

These factors have contributed to the decrease in referrals, Rogers said.

Liquor law violations referred for disciplinary action:

• In 2012, there were 679 violations.

• In 2013, there were 728.

• In 2014, there were 1,058.

• In 2015, there were 1,031.

• In 2016, there were 792.

Supervising editor is Sky Chadde: news@columbia missourian.com, 882-7884.