New Missouri Concealed Weapons Law Effective

First-time offenders convicted of possessing small amounts of marijuana no longer will face jail time, and most adults will be able to carry concealed weapons without a permit under new Missouri laws.

Those laws and several others took effect Sunday.

Shorter prison sentences for some nonviolent drug crimes are part of an overhaul of the state's criminal laws.

Another new law expands the state's castle doctrine to allow invited house guests such as babysitters to use deadly force against intruders. The law creates a "stand-your-ground" right. That means people no longer need to retreat from danger before shooting in any place they are legally entitled to be present.

Another new law requires the state to hire a company to check welfare recipients' eligibility.