Obama Issues Pardons and Commutations in Missouri-Related Cases

Six federal inmates serving time in Missouri-related drug cases are getting their sentences shortened by President Barack Obama, and three others got pardons.

The commutations were among 153 announced yesterday by the White House, along with 78 pardons. That's the largest number of individual clemencies in a single day by any president.

Obama issued pardons to Bob Edward Bone of St. Louis and Larry Wayne Childress of Williamsville in methamphetamine conspiracy cases, and Emmanuel Gabriel Leeper of Plano, Texas, for a marijuana-possession conviction.

Commutations went to Tammie Twyone Francis of Lee's Summit, Steven P. James of St. Louis, Lamont Pollard of St. Louis, Kenneth Demon Terry of Ballwin, Vincent Lee Twiggs II of Cape Girardeau, and Derwayne Williams of Independence. All are serving time for cocaine-related offenses.