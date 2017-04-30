Officials expect flooding along Meramec River, but not as bad as 2015

The weekend’s heavy rains are expected to again flood communities along the Meramec River in St. Louis and Jefferson counties, the same ones that weathered record-breaking floods about a year and a half ago.



But officials cautioned that it won’t be as bad as late December 2015, when more than 7,000 structures were damaged. While they’ve suggested people who live in the area take precautions and leave their homes, officials haven’t yet requested mandatory evacuations.



National Weather Service hydrologist Mark Fuchs said Sunday morning the next few hours would be critical for predicting flood levels in Pacific, Eureka, Valley Park and Arnold. Current predictions are about 3 to 4 feet below where the Meramec crested in 2015.



“All of them are expecting major crests” by mid-week, Fuchs said, adding,“This is going to be a major flood and a headache for many, many people, but not quite the headache that that flood was.”







The Missouri Department of Transportation expects state Route 141 at Interstate 44 near Valley Park will be under water before rush hour Monday, and remain closed through Friday.



According to the National Weather Service, St. Louis and Quincy set a daily rainfall record Saturday. Heavy rain and thunderstorms dumped 4 to 5 inches on the St. Louis area since Friday, but Fuchs said less than a half-inch is expected before the storm system ends Sunday night.



To the southwest, flash flooding prompted Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to declare a state of emergency Saturday. At least one person died because of flooding and there were dozens of rescues and hundreds of evacuations.



In Eureka, volunteers spent the weekend sandbagging in hopes of warding off the flood. The fire department’s Public Information Officer, Scott Barthelmass, said city officials expect the river to flood several homes and businesses.



“If people were flooded in 2015-2016, now’s the time to get out,” said Barthelmass. “It puts our personnel, and puts them, at risk when we actually have to get into the river to rescue people from their homes.”



Barthelmass said people seem to be more aware of the danger, however, and doesn’t expect the fire department to have to conduct water rescues.



The Red Cross has opened shelters for people displaced by flooding in Pacific and Perryville.



Much of the St. Louis metropolitan area remains under a flash flood watch through late Sunday night. The National Weather Service has also issued a flood warning until 3 p.m. Sunday for the city of St. Louis and St. Louis, Jefferson, St. Charles, Warren and Franklin counties in Missouri and for Madison, St. Clair and Monroe counties in Illinois.







