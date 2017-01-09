Paul Pepper: Access Arts, "Empty Bowls Project" & Osher@Mizzou Winter Session

Today Paul Pepper visits with SHAWNA JOHNSON, Executive Director of Access Arts, about the Empty Bowls Project, which is an international effort to fight hunger on a local level. This year, the bowls will be created by Access Arts and the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture will provide the food - find out how you can get involved! At [4:01] MICHAEL PORTER and LARRY BROWN talk about the upcoming Osher@Mizzou winter session. Among the many classes available to enroll in is Larry's "Terrorism and Contemporary Cultures of Violence." He tells us a little bit about that, as well as how to register - watch! January 9, 2017