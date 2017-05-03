Related Program: 
Paul Pepper: Adam Saunders, "Agriculture Park" & Natalie Newville, Missouri River Regional Library

Today Paul Pepper visits with ADAM SAUNDERS, Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture, about a brand new, 10 acre "agriculture park" that's set to break ground in 2017. This is an effort that's years in the making, but will benefit our community for years to come! Tour the park's future home (just west of the ARC) this Saturday - watch for details! At [3:22] we meet Missouri River Regional Library's new marketing coordinator, NATALIE NEWVILLE! Natalie tells us about a new summer reading program for the whole family and their "video game night" for teenagers - plus a whole lot more! May 3, 2017

