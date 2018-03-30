Get your laughs on at the 30th annual Assistance League of Mid-Missouri and Job Point Comedy Night! DONNA BECKETT and SANDRA FLAKER tell us about that, as well as about ALMM's quarterly cookie sale - it's back, and the order deadline is fast approaching! Plus, JOSH CHITTUM tells us how the "We Always Swing" Jazz Series is planning to celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month. [4:24] March 30, 2018
Paul Pepper: ALMM and Job Point Comedy Night Fundraiser & "We Always Swing" Jazz Appreciation Month
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 46 minutes ago