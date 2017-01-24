Today Paul Pepper visits with BARBARA BUFFALOE, Sustainability Manager at the City of Columbia, about Columbia's recent 3-STAR certification by STAR Communities. What does that mean, exactly? Barbara tells us that the ratings given are basically a benchmarking tool based on many categories like health and safety, climate and energy use, equity and empowerment and more. In other words, it's a good thing! January 24, 2017
Paul Pepper: Barbara Buffaloe, City of Columbia, "CoMo's a 3-STAR City"
By Paul Pepper • 1 hour ago