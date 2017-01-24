Paul Pepper: Barbara Buffaloe, City of Columbia, "CoMo's a 3-STAR City"

Today Paul Pepper and BARBARA BUFFALOE, Sustainability Manager at the City of Columbia, talk about what to do with your Christmas tree once it comes down. (No rush, seriously!) One option is to have the city pick up your full-sized tree (through the end of January) and use it to create methane via the bioreactor at the landfill. Find out more! Plus, get an update on the CoMo Energy Challenge - just two days left to try and win $5M! December 29, 2016