Paul Pepper: Barbara Buffaloe, City of Columbia, "CoMo's a 3-STAR City"

By Paul Pepper 1 hour ago
Today Paul Pepper visits with BARBARA BUFFALOE, Sustainability Manager at the City of Columbia, about Columbia's recent 3-STAR certification by STAR Communities. What does that mean, exactly? Barbara tells us that the ratings given are basically a benchmarking tool based on many categories like health and safety, climate and energy use, equity and empowerment and more. In other words, it's a good thing! January 24, 2017

Paul Pepper: Barbara Buffaloe, City of Columbia, "Christmas Tree Recycling"

By Paul Pepper Dec 29, 2016

Today Paul Pepper and BARBARA BUFFALOE, Sustainability Manager at the City of Columbia, talk about what to do with your Christmas tree once it comes down. (No rush, seriously!) One option is to have the city pick up your full-sized tree (through the end of January) and use it to create methane via the bioreactor at the landfill. Find out more! Plus, get an update on the CoMo Energy Challenge - just two days left to try and win $5M! December 29, 2016

Paul Pepper: Barbara Buffaloe, City of Columbia, "Saving Energy, Saving Us"

By Paul Pepper Nov 25, 2016

Today Paul Pepper welcomes back BARBARA BUFFALOE, Sustainability Manager at the City of Columbia! It's officially the holiday season, and before you know it, you'll be wrapping gifts for friends and family. If you're wanting to keep the process environmentally-friendly, then watch for Barbara's tips on how to keep it 'green'! (She also delves into how to keep our home energy costs down without sacrificing comfort.) November 25, 2016

Paul Pepper: Barbara Buffaloe and James Cole, #SavingEnergy2Win

By Paul Pepper Sep 28, 2016

Today Paul Pepper visits with the City of Columbia's BARBARA BUFFALOE, Sustainability Manager; and JAMES COLE, Sustainability Educator, about the final push of the two-year CoMo Energy Challenge campaign! If enough of us save energy, we'll beat out 49 other cities and win $5M from Georgetown University. What can you do to help as the clock runs down? Let's just say it involves the hashtag: #SavingEnergy2Win - watch for details! September 28, 2016