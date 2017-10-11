Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Becca Pamperl, 2017 Out of the Darkness Walk & CB Chastain, MU Veterinary Health Center

By & Paul Pepper 7 minutes ago

Today Paul Pepper visits with BECCA PAMPERL, Co-Chair of the 2017 Out of the Darkness Walk, about this Sunday's event at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia! The goal, as always, is to raise awareness of, and is a fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention - Greater Mid-Missouri Chapter. At [4:13] CB CHASTAIN, Veterinary Health Center, tells us how we can keep rodents from coming into our homes this fall without using rodent bait. Why not use rodent bait? Well, for one, domesticated pets can be attracted to the bait being used which, in turn, can kill them. October 11, 2017

Tags: 
Becca Pamperl
CB Chastain
Out of the Darkness Walk
Veterinary Health Center
paul pepper
Radio Friends

