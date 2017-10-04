Paul Pepper: Broadway Christian Church, "Blessing of the Animals" & 2017 Harvest Hootenanny

Today Paul Pepper visits with Dr. MICHELLE MARSHALL about the annual "Blessing of the Animals" service this Sunday at Broadway Christian Church in Columbia! As always, your four-legged family member is also welcome at this special occasion that's sure to be a memorable experience for everyone who attends. At [3:37] ADAM SAUNDERS invites you and your friends to come out to the Urban Farm this Saturday for the 8th annual Harvest Hootenanny! Enjoy a locally-grown meal prepared by students in the culinary program at the Columbia Area Career Center. It'll be fun for the whole family! October 4, 2017