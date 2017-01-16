Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Carolyn Micklem and Frank Schmidt, "MU Celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr."

By Paul Pepper 1 minute ago
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper
  • Carolyn Micklem and Frank Schmidt
    Carolyn Micklem and Frank Schmidt

Today Paul Pepper visits with 'MU Celebrates MLK' committee members, CAROLYN MICKLEM and FRANK SCHMIDT, about the many events happening this month that seek to recognize and honor the message of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The first such event is TODAY at Ragtag Cinema in downtown Columbia; next week, scholar and activist Angela Davis will be speaking at Missouri Theatre - watch for details! January 16, 2017

Tags: 
Carolyn Micklem
Frank Schmidt
mlk day
MU Diversity
paul pepper
Radio Friends