Today Paul Pepper visits with 'MU Celebrates MLK' committee members, CAROLYN MICKLEM and FRANK SCHMIDT, about the many events happening this month that seek to recognize and honor the message of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The first such event is TODAY at Ragtag Cinema in downtown Columbia; next week, scholar and activist Angela Davis will be speaking at Missouri Theatre - watch for details! January 16, 2017
Paul Pepper: Carolyn Micklem and Frank Schmidt, "MU Celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr."
By Paul Pepper • 1 minute ago