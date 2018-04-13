Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Cathy Salter, Unbound Book Festival 2018

By & Paul Pepper 2 minutes ago
  • Cathy Salter
    Cathy Salter

The third annual Unbound Book Festival returns next weekend to the Stephens College campus in Columbia! Among the new changes this year is the addition of Thursday to what was just a two-day event. CATHY SALTER is here to tell us all about this free event that's fun for all ages - watch! April 13, 2018

Tags: 
Cathy Salter
Unbound Book Festival
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Cathy Salter, Unbound Book Festival & Peter Miyamoto, Plowman Chamber Music Competition

By Paul Pepper Apr 3, 2017

Today Paul Pepper and CATHY SALTER talk about the upcoming Unbound Book Festival, a FREE event on the Stephens College Campus Saturday, April 22! (Be sure and catch nationally-known author, Salman Rushdie, April 21 at Jesse Auditorium.) Celebrate the written word with a variety of events that are sure to make this an unforgettable weekend! At [4:15] PETER MIYAMOTO invites everyone to the Plowman Chamber Music Competition and Festival April 6-9 in Columbia! This is a national competition. Peter says, "we bring in 15 of the nation's best ensembles...[to perform in front of an]...international panel of judges. Watch for details! April 3, 2017

Paul Pepper: Cathy Salter, Unbound Book Festival

By Paul Pepper Apr 15, 2016

Today Paul Pepper visits with CATHY SALTER about the upcoming Unbound Book Festival. According to the their website, 'Unbound' is a brand-new festival that celebrates literature of all kinds. As Cathy says, "it's a mini-True/False Festival for books." Watch our short interview and then make plans to attend this (free!) inaugural event at Stephens College next Friday! April 15, 2016

Paul Pepper: Kit and Cathy Salter, "The Life of a Writer"

By Paul Pepper Jan 7, 2016

Today Paul Pepper welcomes back KIT and CATHY SALTER to talk about 'the life of a writer.' Cathy takes us back to the beginning of her now 23-year career, first as a columnist for the Columbia Daily Tribune all the way up to publishing her latest book, "Notes from Boomerang Creek," which was released last October. Are you budding writer? This interview might just be the push you need! January 7, 2016