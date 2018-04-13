Paul Pepper: Cathy Salter, Unbound Book Festival 2018

Today Paul Pepper and CATHY SALTER talk about the upcoming Unbound Book Festival, a FREE event on the Stephens College Campus Saturday, April 22! (Be sure and catch nationally-known author, Salman Rushdie, April 21 at Jesse Auditorium.) Celebrate the written word with a variety of events that are sure to make this an unforgettable weekend! At [4:15] PETER MIYAMOTO invites everyone to the Plowman Chamber Music Competition and Festival April 6-9 in Columbia! This is a national competition. Peter says, "we bring in 15 of the nation's best ensembles...[to perform in front of an]...international panel of judges. Watch for details! April 3, 2017