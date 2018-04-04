MU Veterinary Health Center's CB CHASTAIN on the recent pet food recalls: "what I think is a lot more concerning is a more common problem where bacteria gets into the food, and that puts the animal's life at risk and can also risk the health of the owner." Plus, 'It Takes a Village: Community Through Song' is a "huge concert" that showcases members from each ensemble in the Choral Arts Alliance of Missouri. Artistic Director EMILY EDGINGTON ANDREWS tells us more! [4:45] April 4, 2018
Paul Pepper: CB Chastain, Veterinary Health Center, "Pet Food Recalls" & CAAM's "It Takes a Village"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 19 minutes ago