Paul Pepper: CEC presents "We Found Love..." & CoMo Wellness Conference 2018

Today Paul Pepper visits with SARA WHITING about a "big party" this Saturday to help celebrate the 50th anniversary of Rock Bridge State Park and the 100th anniversary of the Missouri State Park system. Did you know Lady Bird Johnson had a hand in making RBSP a reality? At [5:16] KATIE HAYS invites everyone to come see Columbia Entertainment Company's production of "12 Angry Jurors" (also know as the less-diverse, "12 Angry Men"). Find out why director Christopher Gould felt it was important for the change to be made so that the audience would be able to identify with someone on stage. October 30, 2017