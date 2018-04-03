Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: CEC presents "We Found Love..." & CoMo Wellness Conference 2018

By & Paul Pepper 1 hour ago

Columbia Entertainment Company's KATIE HAYS says "We Found Love and an Exquisite Set of Porcelain Figures Aboard the SS Farndale Avenue" is about a community theatre troupe in England trying to put on a show, and - as you might expect - everything goes wrong. Plus, "mind and brain wellness" is the focus of this year's one-day CoMo Wellness Conference. ERIN BROWN tells us about the schedule, the sessions and the speakers! [4:28] April 3, 2018

