Today Paul Pepper welcomes back SUSAN DUGGAN and LEVI GERKE, as well as first-timer SUSAN BISHOP, from Central Methodist University's production of "A Valentine Toast to Opera and Musicals." Levi and Susan perform "I'll Know When My Love Comes Along" from Guys and Dolls at [2:32]. Go see it February 11-14 in Fayette - watch for details! February 9, 2016