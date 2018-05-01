Paul Pepper: Children's Grove's Annual Acts of Kindness Week & Phoenix Health Programs

Today Paul Pepper visits with HEATHER HARLAN, Phoenix Health Programs, Inc., about opioid addiction. All it takes is a very small amount of fentanyl combined with a very small amount of heroin to create a lethal combination. Thankfully, an overdose is not a death sentence. Heather tells us about an over-the-counter drug that can reverse the effects. At [4:16] JOE GEIST, Curator, and JERRY BENNER, Photographer, invite everyone to come see two new exhibits at the Ashby-Hodge Gallery in Fayette. Jerry will have a number of photographs on display from his eight-day stay in Cuba - three of which he brought with him today! February 2, 2018