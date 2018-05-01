Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Children's Grove's Annual Acts of Kindness Week & Phoenix Health Programs

May 1, 2018

We're almost halfway through Annual Acts of Kindness Week! Help Children's Grove fulfill its wish for Columbia and Boone County to be the kindness capital of the world by taking part in one of the many planned activities this week. Guests MARY JO HERDE and PETE MILLIER tell us more! Also, HEATHER HARLAN, from Phoenix Health Programs, shares some good news and some bad news about the ongoing opioid epidemic in our community. (4:57) May 1, 2018

Paul Pepper: Children's Grove Photo Contest & Maplewood Barn, "The Ideal Husband"

By Paul Pepper Aug 29, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with MICHAEL PORTER and MELISSA HOLYOAK about Children's Grove's annual photography contest! It returns next month with the theme, "All in this Together" which, as Melissa tells us, perfectly captures Children's Grove's mission of 'building a kinder community'. Watch for details! At [4:23] meet "The Ideal Husband"! Maplewood Barn's final show of the season is an Oscar Wilde classic set in the 1890s. Cast members BRIAN BAER and ANNETTE KENDALL tell us how this 19th century-set satire still resonates today! August 29, 2017

Paul Pepper: Phoenix Health Programs, "Opioid Overdose" & Ashby-Hodge Gallery's 25th Anniversary

By & Paul Pepper Feb 2, 2018

Today Paul Pepper visits with HEATHER HARLAN, Phoenix Health Programs, Inc., about opioid addiction. All it takes is a very small amount of fentanyl combined with a very small amount of heroin to create a lethal combination. Thankfully, an overdose is not a death sentence. Heather tells us about an over-the-counter drug that can reverse the effects. At [4:16] JOE GEIST, Curator, and JERRY BENNER, Photographer, invite everyone to come see two new exhibits at the Ashby-Hodge Gallery in Fayette. Jerry will have a number of photographs on display from his eight-day stay in Cuba - three of which he brought with him today! February 2, 2018

Paul Pepper: Heather Harlan, Phoenix Health Programs, Inc., "Recovery-Friendly Hosting"

By & Paul Pepper Dec 5, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with HEATHER HARLAN, Phoenix Health Programs, Inc., about "recovery-friendly hosting," which is offering alternatives to alcohol when hosting a party or friends this holiday season. Heather tells us that there are several reasons to do this, including the fact that almost 10% of the population lives with an alcohol-use disorder. December 5, 2017