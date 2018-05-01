We're almost halfway through Annual Acts of Kindness Week! Help Children's Grove fulfill its wish for Columbia and Boone County to be the kindness capital of the world by taking part in one of the many planned activities this week. Guests MARY JO HERDE and PETE MILLIER tell us more! Also, HEATHER HARLAN, from Phoenix Health Programs, shares some good news and some bad news about the ongoing opioid epidemic in our community. (4:57) May 1, 2018
Paul Pepper: Children's Grove's Annual Acts of Kindness Week & Phoenix Health Programs
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 1 minute ago