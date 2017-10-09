Paul Pepper: Children's Hospital Memorial Walk & Taste of the Holiday Home Tour Luncheon

Today Paul Pepper visits with LACEY PRATER about an upcoming memorial walk for those who have lost a child either during pregnancy or within the first few weeks of their life. This event is sponsored by MU Women's and Children's Hospital. Please RSVP by this Wednesday! At [4:25] HEATHER DARBY invites everyone to the Women's Symphony League's Taste of the Holiday Home Tour luncheon. This is your chance to get a sneak preview of the four homes and one business that will be on display to the public in December. The luncheon will be catered by Hoss's Market and will feature a fashion show! October 9, 2017