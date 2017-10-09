Related Program: 
Paul Pepper: Children's Hospital Memorial Walk & Taste of the Holiday Home Tour Luncheon

By & Paul Pepper 26 minutes ago

Today Paul Pepper visits with LACEY PRATER about an upcoming memorial walk for those who have lost a child either during pregnancy or within the first few weeks of their life. This event is sponsored by MU Women's and Children's Hospital. Please RSVP by this Wednesday! At [4:25] HEATHER DARBY invites everyone to the Women's Symphony League's Taste of the Holiday Home Tour luncheon. This is your chance to get a sneak preview of the four homes and one business that will be on display to the public in December. The luncheon will be catered by Hoss's Market and will feature a fashion show! October 9, 2017

Paul Pepper: Women's Symphony League Holiday Home Tour & BCHS's Country Holiday Concert

By Paul Pepper Nov 28, 2016

Today Paul Pepper visits with NANCY GRIGGS about this weekend's annual Holiday Home Tour! This is your chance to kick-start the holiday season by immersing yourself in the celebrated pastime of decorating, all while raising money for the Women's Symphony League. Two well-known Columbia homes are on the tour - watch for details! At [4:32] CHRIS CAMPBELL, Executive Director the Boone County Historical Society, invites everyone to their 'Country Holiday Concert,' starring Columbia's own Sutu Forte on piano and Nashville's own Jake Clayton on everything else! There are two chances to see what's being described as a "big, fun and energetic" holiday concert. November 28, 2016

Paul Pepper: Mike Dunn, KBIA's Fall Pledge Drive & Women Symphony League's Student Piano Showcase

By Paul Pepper Nov 9, 2016

Today Paul Pepper and KBIA General Manager, Mike Dunn, are asking for your pledge! Starting tomorrow, "the most important 'drive' of the year" begins, and if you're a fan of the many programs heard on KBIA, the money for those programs come from donations made at this time of the year. Please consider giving! At [5:10] NANCY GRIGGS, Women's Symphony League, invites everyone to the Missouri Theatre this Sunday for performances from piano students, ages 6-18, from across Mid-Missouri. This annual event is sure to delight the whole family! November 9, 2016