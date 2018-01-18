Paul Pepper: Christine J. Gilbert and David Harris, "Super Grandma and Super Grandpa"

Today Paul Pepper and JANE WHITESIDES talk about the upcoming auditions for the Missouri Symphony Society's two youth orchestras. Children in grades 3-12 are welcome to join. Watch for details! At [3:55] self-declared "freezer cooking evangelists"/bloggers/co-authors, RACHEL TIEMEYER and POLLY CONNER, tell us about their new book, "From Freezer to Table." It contains over 75 recipes for that family on-the-go who doesn't want to eat out all the time, but also doesn't have time to prepare healthy meals every night! August 23, 2017