Today Paul Pepper visits with author CHRISTINE J. GILBERT and illustrator DAVID HARRIS about "Super Grandma and Super Grandpa: The Unknown Superheroes." This three-book series has a lot of action and a positive message that's entertaining enough for children, parents and, of course, grandparents! Also, David tells us about his own children's book - a work in progress - that deals with how to be a best friend. January 18, 2018
Paul Pepper: Christine J. Gilbert and David Harris, "Super Grandma and Super Grandpa"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 6 hours ago