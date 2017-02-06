Paul Pepper: Claudia Schoonover, Missouri River Regional Library & CCP's, "Hands on a Hard Body'

Today Paul Pepper welcomes first-time guest, CLAUDIA SCHOONOVER, Director of Missouri River Regional Library in Jefferson City! Claudia invites everyone to two after-hour events this month at the library: a concert by Miss Jubilee on February 18th; and the annual indoor mini-golf fundraiser February 25th. Watch for details! At [3:48] MIKE SCHOOLEY and DICK DALTON encourage everyone to come see Capital City Productions' performance of "Hands on a Hard Body," opening this Thursday at Shikles Auditorium in Jefferson City! Don't miss this upbeat musical retelling of a true story about a contest in Texas in which contestants must keep one hand on a truck the longest, and whoever does, wins the truck. February 6, 2017