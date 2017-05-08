Paul Pepper: Columbia Art League, "Scapes" & Leadership JC's Battle of the Brews 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with DIANA MOXON, Executive Director of Columbia Art League, about their new show that (unofficially) opens today called "Quintessence." What is 'quintessence'? Diana says this is "a show about the natural elements: fire, air, earth, water...and quintessence - the fifth element." At [3:55] NICK FOSTER, Executive Director of the Voluntary Action Center, tells us how their 'Adopt-a-Family' program went this past Christmas, as well as what to expect in 2017. Nick says the area they're looking to grow the most in is housing because, "the need is just tremendous." January 17, 2017