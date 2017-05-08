Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Columbia Art League, "Scapes" & Leadership JC's Battle of the Brews 2017

By Paul Pepper 10 minutes ago

Today Paul Pepper visits with DIANA MOXON, Executive Director of Columbia Art League, about "Scapes." Diana says this show encompasses all the many different types of 'scapes', such as landscapes, dreamscapes, skyscapes and more. Support the artists by visiting the gallery and maybe taking home your favorite! At [3:37] RYAN McDANIELS tells us about the upcoming Leadership Jefferson City Class of 2017 Battle of the Brews fundraiser for local charities. If you're a fan local and/or home brewed beers, you won't want to miss this popular event! May 8, 2017

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Diana Moxon, CAL, "Let Them Eat Art" & ALMM's Cookie Connection

By Paul Pepper Apr 6, 2017

Today Paul Pepper and DIANA MOXON, Executive Director of the Columbia Art League, talk about "Let Them Eat Art," an annual fundraiser featuring food, tapas-style, from area restaurants inspired by works of art hanging in the CAL gallery. Bring your appetite on April 13th, but reserve your spot today because this event will sell out! At [3:50] SUE HOEVELMAN and ANN DENNY are back because the Assistance League of Mid-Missouri's 'Cookie Connection' fundraiser is back! Don't miss your chance to have the 'best chocolate-chip cookies in the world' delivered right to your office door this April 18th. Simply fill out an order form online - watch for details! April 6, 2017

Paul Pepper: Diana Moxon, CAL, "Comestible" & Mahree Skala, LWVCBC, "Crafting Your Message"

By Paul Pepper Mar 13, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with DIANA MOXON, Executive Director of the Columbia Art League, about 'Comestible,' a "delicious" new show featuring 80-90 works of art inspired by everything edible. The official opening is this Friday - watch for details! At [3:55] MAHREE SKALA invites everyone to a 'candidate forum' tomorrow evening that will feature those running for Columbia's school board seats, hospital board of trustees and wards one and five. The League of Women Voters is sponsoring this great opportunity to meet and greet local representatives. March 13, 2017

Paul Pepper: Diana Moxon, CAL, "Quintessence" & Nick Foster, VAC, "Housing"

By Paul Pepper Jan 17, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with DIANA MOXON, Executive Director of Columbia Art League, about their new show that (unofficially) opens today called "Quintessence." What is 'quintessence'? Diana says this is "a show about the natural elements: fire, air, earth, water...and quintessence - the fifth element." At [3:55] NICK FOSTER, Executive Director of the Voluntary Action Center, tells us how their 'Adopt-a-Family' program went this past Christmas, as well as what to expect in 2017. Nick says the area they're looking to grow the most in is housing because, "the need is just tremendous." January 17, 2017