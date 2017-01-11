Paul Pepper: Corey Dunne, TRYPS Dance Studio & 2017 Blind Boone Piano Concert Series

Today Paul Pepper visits with COREY DUNNE, Co-Director of Education and Outreach at TRYPS, about their relatively new 'technique-based' dance studio! Corey tells us that "our goal is to develop all of these kids into triple threats: actors, singers and dancers." Watch for details on how to sign up! At [3:13] CHRIS CAMPBELL and PETER MIYAMOTO invite everyone to the kickoff of the 2017 Blind Boone Piano Concert Series at the Boone Museum and Galleries in Columbia! The opening show features Peter and his wife, Ayako Tsuruta, playing music from all over the world on two grand pianos. Their 8 year-old daughter is the opening act, and she makes a surprise appearance on our show to tell us all about it - watch! January 11, 2017