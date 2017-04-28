Today Paul Pepper visits with DR. DAVID NEWMAN, RoseHeart Hypnotherapy Success Centers, Inc., about why some people are more prone to suffer from anxiety, irritation and frustration. The answer is quite simple, according to Dr. Newman; he says each one of those is a symptom of hypoglycemia. How can you tell if you have hypoglycemia? Take a close look at the fingers on your left hand! April 28, 2017
Paul Pepper: Dr. David Newman, RoseHeart Hypnotherapy, "Anxiety, Irritation & Frustration"
By Paul Pepper • 1 hour ago