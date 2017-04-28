Paul Pepper: Dr. David Newman, RoseHeart Hypnotherapy, "Anxiety, Irritation & Frustration"

Related Program: 
Dr. David Newman, RoseHeart Hypnotherapy, "Anxiety, Irritation & Frustration"

Today Paul Pepper visits with DR. DAVID NEWMAN, RoseHeart Hypnotherapy Success Centers, Inc., about why some people are more prone to suffer from anxiety, irritation and frustration. The answer is quite simple, according to Dr. Newman; he says each one of those is a symptom of hypoglycemia. How can you tell if you have hypoglycemia? Take a close look at the fingers on your left hand! April 28, 2017

Paul Pepper: Dr. David Newman, RoseHeart Hypnotherapy Success Centers, Inc., "Phobias"

By Paul Pepper Feb 24, 2017

Today Paul Pepper and DR. DAVID NEWMAN, RoseHeart Hypnotherapy Success Centers, Inc., talk about phobias and how to treat them. Everyone is scared of something, so what gives you "instant flight reaction"? (Arachnophobia is the number one answer.) Dr. Newman tells us that treatment is best left to the professionals, saying: "what we can do in a matter of a few sessions (to get you over it), could take you a few years." February 24, 2017

Paul Pepper: Dr. David Newman, RoseHeart Hypnotherapy Success Centers, Inc., "Resolutions"

By Paul Pepper Dec 28, 2016

Today Paul Pepper and DR. DAVID NEWMAN, RoseHeart Hypnotherapy Success Centers, Inc., talk about keeping stress under control and New Year's resolutions. On the topic of stress, Dr. Newman recommends focusing on breathing: "use the whole lung...and you'll be surprised to notice how fast the stress starts coming down." On New Year's resolutions, Dr. Newman suggests choosing two things and being "very, very specific" about those two things. December 28, 2016

Paul Pepper: Dr. David Newman, RoseHeart Hypnotherapy Success Centers, Inc., "Worry vs. Concern"

By Paul Pepper Sep 30, 2016

Today Paul Pepper and DR. DAVID NEWMAN, RoseHeart Hypnotherapy  Success Centers, Inc., talk about the difference between 'worry' and 'concern'. One is considered healthy and one is considered unhealthy. Which is which and why? Dr. Newman breaks it all down - watch! September 30, 2016