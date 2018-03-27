DR. DAVID NEWMAN applies "golf therapy" to children with autism, ADD and ADHD. He says, "people that have autism, that before were almost unruly, when they get out on the golf course they're not. They're calm; they're relaxed. You can actually talk to them." March 27, 2018
Paul Pepper: Dr. David Newman, RoseHeart Hypnotherapy, "Golf Therapy"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 3 hours ago
