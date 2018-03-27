Paul Pepper: Dr. David Newman, RoseHeart Hypnotherapy, "Golf Therapy"

Today Paul Pepper and DR. DAVID NEWMAN, RoseHeart Hypnotherapy Success Centers, Inc., talk about phobias and how to treat them. Everyone is scared of something, so what gives you "instant flight reaction"? (Arachnophobia is the number one answer.) Dr. Newman tells us that treatment is best left to the professionals, saying: "what we can do in a matter of a few sessions (to get you over it), could take you a few years." February 24, 2017