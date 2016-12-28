Paul Pepper: Dr. David Newman, RoseHeart Hypnotherapy Success Centers, Inc., "Resolutions"

Today Paul Pepper and DR. DAVID NEWMAN, RoseHeart Hypnotherapy Success Centers, Inc., talk about keeping stress under control and New Year's resolutions. On the topic of stress, Dr. Newman recommends focusing on breathing: "use the whole lung...and you'll be surprised to notice how fast the stress starts coming down." On New Year's resolutions, Dr. Newman suggests choosing two things and being "very, very specific" about those two things. December 28, 2016
