Paul Pepper: Dr. David Newman, RoseHeart Hypnotherapy Success Centers, Inc., "Resolutions"

  • Dr. David Newman
    Dr. David Newman

Today Paul Pepper and DR. DAVID NEWMAN, RoseHeart Hypnotherapy Success Centers, Inc., talk about keeping stress under control and New Year's resolutions. On the topic of stress, Dr. Newman recommends focusing on breathing: "use the whole lung...and you'll be surprised to notice how fast the stress starts coming down." On New Year's resolutions, Dr. Newman suggests choosing two things and being "very, very specific" about those two things. December 28, 2016

Paul Pepper: Dr. David Newman, RoseHeart Hypnotherapy Success Centers, Inc., "Worry vs. Concern"

By Paul Pepper Sep 30, 2016

Today Paul Pepper and DR. DAVID NEWMAN, RoseHeart Hypnotherapy  Success Centers, Inc., talk about the difference between 'worry' and 'concern'. One is considered healthy and one is considered unhealthy. Which is which and why? Dr. Newman breaks it all down - watch! September 30, 2016

Paul Pepper: Dr. David Newman, RoseHeart Hypnotherapy Success Centers, Inc., "Procrastination"

By Paul Pepper Jul 22, 2016

Today Paul Pepper and DR. DAVID NEWMAN, RoseHeart Hypnotherapy Success Centers, Inc., talk about procrastination. We're all guilty of it, but why? Dr. Newman says it's a control issue. Since we can't control everything in our life, that which we can, we avoid. Sound familiar? If that's you or someone you know, check out this informative interview! July 22, 2016

Paul Pepper: Dr. David Newman, RoseHeart Hypnotherapy Success Centers, Inc., "Obsessions"

By Paul Pepper May 6, 2016

Today Paul Pepper and DR. DAVID NEWMAN, Hypnotherapist at RoseHeart Hypnotherapy Success Centers, Inc., talk about obsessions: the good, the bad and the ugly. What is defined as an 'obsession,' exactly? Dr. Newman says it's anything that your mind continues to go back to. It's a fascinating conversation - watch! May 6, 2016