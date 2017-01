Today Paul Pepper and ED HANSON, Artistic Director of Talking Horse Productions, talk about "Mothers and Sons," a relatively new drama that centers on a mother's grief following the death of her son from AIDS, and what "family" really means. The show opens October 14th. At [3:27] the "Egg Lady" herself, JO MANHART from the Missouri Egg Council, returns with the history of the egg! Have you ever wondered how and when it became a staple of our diet, and why? Jo knows! (Hint: it started a LONG time ago.) October 3, 2016