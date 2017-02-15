Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Erin Brown, CoMo Wellness Conference & CMAND, "Educating Future Dietitians"

By Paul Pepper 1 minute ago

Today Paul Pepper visits with ERIN BROWN, an organizer of the first annual CoMo Wellness Conference. This event aims to inform participants about how you can "use food as medicine." Erin goes on to say that "what and how you eat is so very important to preventing...and treating diseases." Register today! At [4:13] JENNIFER BEAN, MS, RD/LD, Central Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, tells us about a new "coordinated" program at the University of Missouri that gives dietitians-to-be a choice when it comes to obtaining the necessary training and education. Watch! February 15, 2017

Erin Brown
CoMo Wellness Conference
Jennifer Bean
Central Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Paul Pepper: Jennifer Bean, CMAND, "Spending Your Calories" & SIL's In-Home Services Program

By Paul Pepper Dec 13, 2016

Today Paul Pepper welcomes back JENNIFER BEAN, Dietician with the Central Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics! Jennifer recommends that you spend your calories on what only comes around during the holiday season (i.e. Grandma's pie), because "you can have mashed potatoes any day of the year." Watch for more tips! At [5:25] ROSE VOMUND returns with information about Services for Independent Living's in-home services program. Are you in need of a nurse or direct support professional to come to you? If you're Medicaid-approved, SIL can help! December 13, 2016

Paul Pepper: Jennifer Bean, CMAND, "When Do You Go to a Dietitian?" & VAC, "The Voice Mid-MO"

By Paul Pepper Oct 11, 2016

Today Paul Pepper visits with JENNIFER BEAN, Central Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, about how a person decides that they need to visit a dietitian. While most think that a dietitian's job only revolves around food, Jennifer says that, "most of the time, we're dealing with health and improving quality of life." If that sounds like you, don't miss this interview! At [4:35] NICK FOSTER, Executive Director of the Voluntary Action Center, talks about their popular Adopt-a-Family Christmas program. Nick says that he's seen more families than ever this year, so consider becoming a volunteer! Also, don't miss "The Voice Mid-Missouri," an important fundraiser for VAC starring you! October 11, 2016

Paul Pepper: Stephens College Holiday Concerts & Jennifer Bean, CMAND, "Healthy Holiday"

By Paul Pepper Nov 30, 2015

Today Paul Pepper visits with GAIL HUMPHRIES, Dean of the School of Performing Arts at Stephens College, about two very different holiday-themed performances: 'Winter Wonderettes,' beginning Dec. 4th; and 'A Dickens Victorian Christmas,' beginning December 7th. Watch for details! At [4:01] JENNIFER BEAN, Central Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, shares strategies you can use to keep from 'curtailing your social card for food' this holiday season! (Hint: focus on the fruits and veggies.) November 30, 2015