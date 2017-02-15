Today Paul Pepper visits with ERIN BROWN, an organizer of the first annual CoMo Wellness Conference. This event aims to inform participants about how you can "use food as medicine." Erin goes on to say that "what and how you eat is so very important to preventing...and treating diseases." Register today! At [4:13] JENNIFER BEAN, MS, RD/LD, Central Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, tells us about a new "coordinated" program at the University of Missouri that gives dietitians-to-be a choice when it comes to obtaining the necessary training and education. Watch! February 15, 2017
Paul Pepper: Erin Brown, CoMo Wellness Conference & CMAND, "Educating Future Dietitians"
