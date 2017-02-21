Today Paul Pepper visits with ARIANNA SOLDATI and DIANA KLAKOTSKAIA, featured speakers at tomorrow evening's Science on Tap CoMo event at Craft Beer Cellar in downtown Columbia! Arianna will be discussing volcanoes; Diana will be discussing estrogen and Alzheimer's disease. Get a sneak preview of their talk on today's show! At [4:38] fourteen-year-old opera singer CAITLIN CHISM and her vocal instructor, MICHAEL STRAW, invite everyone to a performance by Caitlin this Saturday at Lake Ozark Christian Church in Lake Ozark. And if you enjoy Caitlin's voice, consider making a donation to her 'GoFundMe' page that's been set up to help send her to a vocal competition in Wales. Watch for details! February 21, 2017
Paul Pepper: February's Science on Tap CoMo Event & Caitlin Chism and Michael Straw, "Caitlin Sings"
By Paul Pepper • 1 minute ago