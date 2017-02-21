Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: February's Science on Tap CoMo Event & Caitlin Chism and Michael Straw, "Caitlin Sings"

By Paul Pepper 1 minute ago

Today Paul Pepper visits with ARIANNA SOLDATI and DIANA KLAKOTSKAIA, featured speakers at tomorrow evening's Science on Tap CoMo event at Craft Beer Cellar in downtown Columbia! Arianna will be discussing volcanoes; Diana will be discussing estrogen and Alzheimer's disease. Get a sneak preview of their talk on today's show! At [4:38] fourteen-year-old opera singer CAITLIN CHISM and her vocal instructor, MICHAEL STRAW, invite everyone to a performance by Caitlin this Saturday at Lake Ozark Christian Church in Lake Ozark. And if you enjoy Caitlin's voice, consider making a donation to her 'GoFundMe' page that's been set up to help send her to a vocal competition in Wales. Watch for details! February 21, 2017

Tags: 
Arianna Soldati
Diana Klakotskaia
Science on Tap CoMo
Caitlin Chism
Michael Straw
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: GreenHouse Theatre Project's 2017 Season & Joseph Cobetto, Science on Tap CoMo

By Paul Pepper Jan 23, 2017

Today Paul Pepper welcomes back ELIZABETH BRAATEN PALMIERI, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of Columbia's GreenHouse Theatre Project. Elizabeth joins us on the cusp of a three-show season six, which includes the "existential masterpiece," 'Waiting for Godot'. The theme this year is "Rebirth: an exploration of god, (womb)an and myth." At [3:44] NAT GRAHAM joins us along side one of the speakers from the first Science on Tap CoMo of 2017, JOSEPH COBETTO, a political science professor at the University of Missouri. Joseph will be leading a "scientific" presentation titled, 'What Happened on November 8th?' If the election results surprised you, show up this Wednesday at Craft Beer Cellar for some answers! January 23, 2017

Paul Pepper: McCallum Place, "Binge Eating Disorder" & Nat Graham/Andrea Ravelo, "Science on Tap"

By Paul Pepper Nov 15, 2016

Today Paul Pepper visits with DANIELLE WOODS, RN, about Binge Eating Disorder (BED). What is it? Danielle says this "form of self-harm and addiction (just like drugs and alcohol)" is a common occurrence in athletes who "eat more than a normal amount of calories in one sitting." McCallum Place Eating Disorder Centers has a variety of treatment programs to help combat this mental illness. At [4:20] NAT GRAHAM returns with ANDREA RAVELO, who gives us a sneak preview of her talk about orchids at this month's Science on Tap CoMo. Find out when and where! November 15, 2016

Paul Pepper: Nat Graham, Science on Tap CoMo & SHSMO, "The Landscape Architecture of Hare and Hare"

By Paul Pepper Aug 16, 2016

Today Paul Pepper visits with NAT GRAHAM about Science on Tap CoMo, a once-a-month get-together hosted by MU grad students that aims to bridge the gap between science and the community...over a beer. Get details on this month's topic and more! At [4:46] GREIG THOMPSON, State Historical Society of Missouri, and guest-curator CAROL GROVE, talk about "Evolving Environments: The Landscape Architecture of Hare and Hare," an exhibit now open that features the work of father-and-son team Sidney J. and S. Herbert Hare. August 16, 2016