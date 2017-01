Today Paul Pepper visits with Carpet One Floor and Home's SCOTT BRADLEY about linoleum; including how it's made, why it's effective and how long it will last (hint: a long time). At [4:45] GARY WONDER, National Federation of the Blind, tells us about their upcoming trivia night fundraiser. Come for the trivia, stay for the silent auction, the food and the camaraderie! (All proceeds benefit the NFB.) Gary also shows us how a new application for your smartphone will read what it's camera sees - watch! October 27, 2015