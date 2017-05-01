Related Program: 
Paul Pepper: GreenHouse Theatre Project, "Dark Creation" & SIL's "Kitchens in Bloom 2017"

Today Paul Pepper visits with ELIZABETH BRAATEN PALMIERI, Artistic Director of GreenHouse Theatre Project, about "Dark Creation: The Mary Shelley Project." This original production was written by Elizabeth and 'GreenHouse' co-founder, Emily Adams. See it this weekend beneath the vaulted ceilings inside Muse Clothing store on 9th St. in downtown Columbia! At [3:32] ROSE VOMUND and ANGELA HOLLOWAY join us with details about this Sunday's 'Kitchens in Bloom' fundraiser for Services for Independent Living. Get a sneak peek inside one of the four kitchens on the tour, courtesy of Kerry Bramon Remodeling and Design! May 1, 2017

Paul Pepper: GreenHouse Theatre Project's 2017 Season & Joseph Cobetto, Science on Tap CoMo

By Paul Pepper Jan 23, 2017

Today Paul Pepper welcomes back ELIZABETH BRAATEN PALMIERI, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of Columbia's GreenHouse Theatre Project. Elizabeth joins us on the cusp of a three-show season six, which includes the "existential masterpiece," 'Waiting for Godot'. The theme this year is "Rebirth: an exploration of god, (womb)an and myth." At [3:44] NAT GRAHAM joins us along side one of the speakers from the first Science on Tap CoMo of 2017, JOSEPH COBETTO, a political science professor at the University of Missouri. Joseph will be leading a "scientific" presentation titled, 'What Happened on November 8th?' If the election results surprised you, show up this Wednesday at Craft Beer Cellar for some answers! January 23, 2017

Paul Pepper: GreenHouse Theatre Project presents "The Con Artist" & Hepatitis C Alliance

By Paul Pepper May 6, 2015

Today Paul Pepper visits with ELIZABETH BRAATEN-PALMIERI about "The Con Artist," an original comedy opening tonight at the Columbia Art League! Plus, find out about GTP's upcoming trip to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. At [4:20] BRUCE BURKETT - in honor of May being Hepatitis C Month - tells us about the disease, what the signs are and how you can get tested. (Hint: it's not a routine test.) May 6, 2015

Paul Pepper: MU Theatre, "Much Ado About Nothing" & SIL's 'Kitchens In Bloom' Homes Tour

By Paul Pepper Apr 26, 2016

Today Paul Pepper visits with HEATHER CARVER, Department Chair of MU Theatre, about their production of Shakespeare's "Much Ado About Nothing." According to Heather, director of the show, Cheryl Black, has put a doo wop twist on this popular romantic comedy! At [4:30] ANGELA HOLLOWAY and ROSE VOMUND take us inside one of five remodel jobs featured on this year's "Kitchens in Bloom" homes tour! This important fundraiser for Services for Independent Living hopes to raise $25,000. April 26, 2016