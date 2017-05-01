Today Paul Pepper visits with ELIZABETH BRAATEN PALMIERI, Artistic Director of GreenHouse Theatre Project, about "Dark Creation: The Mary Shelley Project." This original production was written by Elizabeth and 'GreenHouse' co-founder, Emily Adams. See it this weekend beneath the vaulted ceilings inside Muse Clothing store on 9th St. in downtown Columbia! At [3:32] ROSE VOMUND and ANGELA HOLLOWAY join us with details about this Sunday's 'Kitchens in Bloom' fundraiser for Services for Independent Living. Get a sneak peek inside one of the four kitchens on the tour, courtesy of Kerry Bramon Remodeling and Design! May 1, 2017
Paul Pepper: GreenHouse Theatre Project, "Dark Creation" & SIL's "Kitchens in Bloom 2017"
By Paul Pepper • 26 minutes ago