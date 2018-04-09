Related Program: 
Paul Pepper: GreenHouse Theatre Project presents "Frankenstein" & Pedals, Pipes and Pizza

April 9, 2018

GreenHouse Theatre Project Artistic Director, ELIZABETH BRAATEN PALMIERI, invites everyone to come see her "unusual" take on the story of Frankenstein! The classic monster tale turns 200 years old this year, and so while you think you may know it by heart, you have yet to see Elizabeth's immersive, multimedia adaptation! Plus, AMY CROUSORE invites all middle and high school-aged children to come play the organ at Missouri United Methodist Church this Saturday! 'Pedals, Pipes and Pizza' is a free event that aims to introduce the young, and the young-at-heart, to the "king of instruments." [5:06] April 9, 2018

Elizabeth Braaten Palmieri
GreenHouse Theatre Project
Amy Crousore
missouri united methodist church
Pipe Organ
paul pepper
Radio Friends

