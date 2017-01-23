Paul Pepper: GreenHouse Theatre Project's 2017 Season & Joseph Cobetto, Science on Tap CoMo

Today Paul Pepper welcomes back ELIZABETH BRAATEN PALMIERI, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of Columbia's GreenHouse Theatre Project. Elizabeth joins us on the cusp of a three-show season six, which includes the "existential masterpiece," 'Waiting for Godot'. The theme this year is "Rebirth: an exploration of god, (womb)an and myth." At [3:44] NAT GRAHAM joins us along side one of the speakers from the first Science on Tap CoMo of 2017, JOSEPH COBETTO, a political science professor at the University of Missouri. Joseph will be leading a "scientific" presentation titled, 'What Happened on November 8th?' If the election results surprised you, show up this Wednesday at Craft Beer Cellar for some answers! January 23, 2017