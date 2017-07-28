Paul Pepper: Hannah Reeves, Sager | Braudis Gallery & Nanette Ward, CMSHTC, "Hotline Number"

Today Paul Pepper visits with HANNAH REEVES, Director, Sager | Braudis Gallery, about your last chance to experience the "summer exhibit" before the "late-summer exhibit" takes over in August! Five diverse artists will be replaced by five more diverse artists with the hope that there'll be something for "everyone to connect with in each exhibit." At [3:35] NANETTE WARD tells us that Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition is helping more people right now than ever before. The higher number is due, in part, to awareness and education; but at the same time, trafficking has now become the second-largest growing "criminal enterprise" in the country. To help those in Missouri, a task force team has created a new hotline number - watch for details! July 28, 2017