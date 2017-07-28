Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Hannah Reeves, Sager | Braudis Gallery & Nanette Ward, CMSHTC, "Hotline Number"

July 28, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with HANNAH REEVES, Director, Sager | Braudis Gallery, about your last chance to experience the "summer exhibit" before the "late-summer exhibit" takes over in August! Five diverse artists will be replaced by five more diverse artists with the hope that there'll be something for "everyone to connect with in each exhibit." At [3:35] NANETTE WARD tells us that Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition is helping more people right now than ever before. The higher number is due, in part, to awareness and education; but at the same time, trafficking has now become the second-largest growing "criminal enterprise" in the country. To help those in Missouri, a task force team has created a new hotline number - watch for details! July 28, 2017

Paul Pepper: Phoenix Health Programs "Free Programs" & Sager | Braudis Gallery, "Masters Exhibit"

By Paul Pepper Dec 14, 2016

Today Paul Pepper welcomes back HEATHER HARLAN, Phoenix Health Programs, to talk about their "free gifts for the community." If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please take advantage of the necessary services they provide! Watch for details. At [4:36] first-time guest HANNAH REEVES invites everyone to the 3rd annual Masters Exhibit at Columbia's Sager | Braudis Gallery. Experience (and maybe own) original works of art from mid-century 'masters' such as Picasso, Bauer and Scarlett just to name a few. Hannah says that "this is such an important exhibit. These works, mostly have not been to Missouri or the midwest." Two weeks left to check it out! December 14, 2016

Paul Pepper: Charis Chan, "Freedom Walk 2017" & Kat Nguyen, Filmmaker, "For You"

By Paul Pepper Apr 21, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with CHARIS CHAN and KAT NGUYEN about two events to raise awareness (and funds) in the fight against human trafficking in Mid-Missouri. Charis invites everyone to participate in the annual Freedom Walk on April 30th in Columbia; and Kat would love to see everyone at the screening of her short film, "For You" on May 2nd in Columbia. "For You" tells the fictional story of a couple involved in what's known as 'intimate partner trafficking'. All of this is in conjunction with the Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition. April 21, 2017

Paul Pepper: Nanette Ward, CMSHTC, "Nat'l Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month"

By Paul Pepper Jan 13, 2017

Today Paul Pepper welcomes back NANETTE WARD, a volunteer with Central Missouri Stop Human Trafficking Coalition. January is National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and in Missouri, it's also Sex Trafficking Awareness Month. To honor those affected, the Coalition is hosting an event featuring author/activist Christine McDonald at the Columbia Public Library January 26th. Watch for details! January 13, 2017