Today Paul Pepper and HEATHER HARLAN, Phoenix Health Programs, discuss some of the reasons why you should quit your smoking habit. Heather says to first look at your motives: "41,000 people die of second-hand smoke-related diseases every year." (Second-hand!) She encourages potential quitters (who need an extra push) to look at how it affects their pets, their loved ones, their pocketbook and more. If that's not enough, Phoenix Health offers an eight-week program called, "Freedom From Smoking" - watch for details! February 7, 2017
Paul Pepper: Heather Harlan, Phoenix Health Programs, Inc., "Why You Should Quit Smoking"
By Paul Pepper • 9 minutes ago