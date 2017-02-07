Paul Pepper: Heather Harlan, Phoenix Health Programs, Inc., "Why You Should Quit Smoking"

Today Paul Pepper welcomes back HEATHER HARLAN, Phoenix Health Programs, to talk about their "free gifts for the community." If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse or addiction, please take advantage of the necessary services they provide! Watch for details. At [4:36] first-time guest HANNAH REEVES invites everyone to the 3rd annual Masters Exhibit at Columbia's Sager | Braudis Gallery. Experience (and maybe own) original works of art from mid-century 'masters' such as Picasso, Bauer and Scarlett just to name a few. Hannah says that "this is such an important exhibit. These works, mostly have not been to Missouri or the midwest." Two weeks left to check it out! December 14, 2016