Paul Pepper: HHS Theatre opens "A Midsummer Night's Dream" & Science on Tap CoMo

By & Paul Pepper 15 minutes ago

Hickman High School Theatre opens 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' this Thursday! Actors ELIZABETH CURRAN and BRETT WILSON (Helena and Demetrius, respectively) talk about their classic characters and how you can get tickets. Plus, MU graduate student MEL BOEYER tells us about her upcoming presentation, 'The Adolescent Growth Spurt (Rated M for Mature)'. She is one-half of the Science on Tap CoMo presenters taking the stage this Wednesday at Craft Beer Cellar in Columbia. The other half of the evening will feature Anup Mishra talking about the AI revolution. Guest MIKE VIERLING explains. (4:12) April 23, 2018

 
Elizabeth Curran
Brett Wilson
hickman high school
Theatre
Mel Boeyer
Mike Vierling
Science on Tap CoMo
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: HHS Theatre opens "How To Succeed in Business..." & Voluntary Action Center's 50th Year

By & Paul Pepper Mar 5, 2018

Today Paul Pepper visits with actors RAYA ABERBACH and MORGAN MILLER about Hickman High School Theatre's production of the classic, "How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying." This popular musical-comedy runs this weekend only - don't miss it! At [4:05] NICK FOSTER tells us how Voluntary Action Center plans to commemorate their 50th anniversary this year, and what a half-century worth of services have meant to low-income individuals living in Columbia! March 5, 2018

Paul Pepper: Assistance League of Mid-MO, "Cookie Connection" & HHS Theatre's "The Miracle Worker"

By & Paul Pepper Jan 30, 2018

Today Paul Pepper visits with JO TURNER and CARLA McFARLAND about the return of the Assistance League of Mid-Missouri's quarterly cookie sale! Proceeds from this and all "Cookie Connection" fundraisers go into programs that support women and children in our community. Get your orders in by February 6th! At [4:52] LAUREN WAGNER and SECUNDA KARIUKI invite everyone to come see Hickman High School Theatre's production of "The Miracle Worker." Be inspired by this true story of the teacher who helped a blind and deaf Helen Keller overcome the hardships she faced throughout her childhood. January 30, 2018

Paul Pepper: Science on Tap CoMo & Hickman High School Theatre, "Shrek: The Musical"

By & Paul Pepper Nov 13, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with NATALIE DUNCAN and MICHAEL VIERLING about this month's edition of Science on Tap! This popular series provides a platform for graduate students at Mizzou to share their knowledge with the general public over a beer. Wolves and newborn calves will be the topic this Wednesday! At [4:53] TRAMONTE MILLER and JESSICA KANNE invite everyone to come see Hickman High School's production of "Shrek: The Musical." Running for just three performances, don't miss your chance to see this delightful story about friendship that's based on the hit movie! November 13, 2017