Hickman High School Theatre opens 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' this Thursday! Actors ELIZABETH CURRAN and BRETT WILSON (Helena and Demetrius, respectively) talk about their classic characters and how you can get tickets. Plus, MU graduate student MEL BOEYER tells us about her upcoming presentation, 'The Adolescent Growth Spurt (Rated M for Mature)'. She is one-half of the Science on Tap CoMo presenters taking the stage this Wednesday at Craft Beer Cellar in Columbia. The other half of the evening will feature Anup Mishra talking about the AI revolution. Guest MIKE VIERLING explains. (4:12) April 23, 2018
Paul Pepper: HHS Theatre opens "A Midsummer Night's Dream" & Science on Tap CoMo
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 15 minutes ago