Paul Pepper: Jack Schultz, Bond Life Sciences Center, "Diseases and Cures"

Today Paul Pepper and JACK SCHULTZ, Executive Director of the Bond Life Sciences Center, talk about genetic and contagious diseases and the basic research to finds their cures. Have you ever heard of penicillin? Sure you have; it was discovered by accident. How about a vaccine that will treat cancer cells, or a life-saving drug for Spinal Muscular Atrophy with origins at the University of Missouri? One could happen, the other already does. Jack explains it all - watch! January 20, 2017