Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Jack Schultz, Bond Life Sciences Center, "Diseases and Cures"

By Paul Pepper 31 minutes ago
  • Jack Schultz
Today Paul Pepper and JACK SCHULTZ, Executive Director of the Bond Life Sciences Center, talk about genetic and contagious diseases and the basic research to finds their cures. Have you ever heard of penicillin? Sure you have; it was discovered by accident. How about a vaccine that will treat cancer cells, or a life-saving drug for Spinal Muscular Atrophy with origins at the University of Missouri? One could happen, the other already does. Jack explains it all - watch! January 20, 2017

Paul Pepper: Jack Schultz, Bond Life Sciences Center, "Tasmanian Devil"

By Paul Pepper Nov 11, 2016

Today Paul Pepper welcomes back JACK SCHULTZ, Executive Director of the Bond Life Sciences Center at the University of Missouri. Jack's topic today: the Tasmanian devil. What do you really know about this marsupial most famous for it's Looney Tunes counterpart? If your answer is "not much," enjoy! November 11, 2016

Paul Pepper: Jack Schultz, Bond Life Sciences Center, "Effect of Climate Change on Eggs"

By Paul Pepper Sep 13, 2016

Today Paul Pepper and JACK SCHULTZ, Director of the Bond Life Sciences Center, talk about the effects of climate change on eggs in the wild. Jack says, "you think of eggs as just sort of sitting there...[but] embryos inside eggs are actually way more alert about what's going on outside the egg than we thought." September 13, 2016

Paul Pepper: Jack Schultz, Bond Life Sciences Center, "Science Fiction to Reality"

By Paul Pepper Jul 7, 2016

Today Paul Pepper and JACK SCHULTZ, Director of MU's Bond Life Sciences Center, talk about some of the technology featured in shows like 'Star Trek', 50 years later. Like members of the USS Enterprise, it's now commonplace to read books on portable screens, and their 'communicators' are our current cell phones. But what about teleportation or parallel universes? Jack explains the reality of that which was once considered to be only science fiction  - watch! July 7, 2016