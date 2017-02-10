Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Jane Williams, Love INC, "Divine Intervention"

By Paul Pepper 56 seconds ago
  • Jane Williams
    Jane Williams

Today Paul Pepper visits with JANE WILLIAMS, co-founder, Love INC Columbia, about the need for an organization like Love INC - one that gives a hand up, not a hand out - in our community, and what it takes to keep it going. (Admittedly, Jane says that sometimes "divine intervention" has a lot to do with it!) If you'd like to volunteer (they could use some folks to answer the phone), donate money, or if you're in need of the services they provide, watch for details! February 10, 2017

Tags: 
Jane Williams
Love INC
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Jane Williams, Love INC, "Bike to the Future"

By Paul Pepper Sep 5, 2016

Today Paul Pepper visits with Love INC Co-Founder, JANE WILLIAMS, about a new program called 'Bike to the Future.' Jane says that 6% of Boone County families don't have a vehicle, and because of that, keeping a job becomes a challenge. As a way to help, Love INC is now collecting any gently-used bicycles and will donate them to those in need. Watch for details! September 5, 2016

Paul Pepper: Jane Williams, Love INC, "Celebrating Eight Years"

By Paul Pepper Jun 3, 2016

Today Paul Pepper and JANE WILLIAMS reflect on eight years of Love INC! Did you know that since 2008, over 6,000 Columbia families have been served? That wouldn't have happened without the more than 1,100 volunteers who "walked along side" those in crisis. If you'd like to get involved, Jane will happily accept your time and/or money. Watch for details! June 3, 2016

Paul Pepper: Jane Williams, Love INC, "Helping People Who Are 'Stuck'"

By Paul Pepper Mar 3, 2016

Today Paul Pepper visits with Love INC co-founder, JANE WILLIAMS, about all the ways her organization is helping members of our community who are maybe in crisis, or maybe just "stuck." Jane says, "many times people are just stuck and they need another person to brainstorm with them, to come along beside them and just be in it with them." Watch for ways that you can get involved! March 3, 2016