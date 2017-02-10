Paul Pepper: Jane Williams, Love INC, "Divine Intervention"

Today Paul Pepper visits with JANE WILLIAMS, co-founder, Love INC Columbia, about the need for an organization like Love INC - one that gives a hand up, not a hand out - in our community, and what it takes to keep it going. (Admittedly, Jane says that sometimes "divine intervention" has a lot to do with it!) If you'd like to volunteer (they could use some folks to answer the phone), donate money, or if you're in need of the services they provide, watch for details! February 10, 2017