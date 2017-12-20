Related Program: 
Paul Pepper: Jay Porter, Exercising with Diabetes & Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign

Today Paul Pepper visits with JAY PORTER, a graduate student studying the effects of exercise on blood sugar levels in those with diabetes. If you're age 25-65 and you'd like to be a part of this study, and keep in mind you don't have to be suffering from diabetes to be involved, watch for details! At [4:22] Majors Jack and Nancy Holloway give us an update on this season's Red Kettle Campaign. The goal is $365,000, and according to Nancy, "it's going very well." But with another 50% to go, they're still looking for donations. December 20, 2017

