Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Jefferson City Renegades Baseball & Stephens College Summer Theatre Institute

By Paul Pepper 6 minutes ago

Today Paul Pepper visits with JEANNIE DUDENHOEFFER about the debut season of the Jefferson City Renegades semi-pro baseball team! Part of the MINK League, the Renegades will play area teams from Chillicothe, St. Joseph, Sedalia and more throughout the months of June and July. At [3:14] LINDSEY KING and LAMBY HEDGE tell us about a "very intense" summer theatre institute at Stephens College for students who are on a three-year, rather than a four-year, degree track. The productions are free and open to the public; the first of which is this Friday! May 17, 2017

Tags: 
Jeannie Dudenhoeffer
Jefferson City Renegades
stephens college
Summer Theatre Institute
Lamby Hedge
Lindsey King
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: 2015 Boone County Relay for Life & Jefferson City Renegades Baseball Club

By Paul Pepper May 7, 2015

Today Paul Pepper visits with SARA REINDEL about this year's Boone County Relay for Life. It's an important fundraiser for the American Cancer Society - please consider taking part this Saturday! At [4:38] STEVE DULLARD is here to raise awareness about an effort (currently underway) to bring professional baseball to Mid-Missouri! To do so, the Jefferson City Renegades Baseball Club needs to secure $1M by the end of this year - find out how you can help! May 7, 2015