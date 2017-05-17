Paul Pepper: Jefferson City Renegades Baseball & Stephens College Summer Theatre Institute

Today Paul Pepper visits with JEANNIE DUDENHOEFFER about the debut season of the Jefferson City Renegades semi-pro baseball team! Part of the MINK League, the Renegades will play area teams from Chillicothe, St. Joseph, Sedalia and more throughout the months of June and July. At [3:14] LINDSEY KING and LAMBY HEDGE tell us about a "very intense" summer theatre institute at Stephens College for students who are on a three-year, rather than a four-year, degree track. The productions are free and open to the public; the first of which is this Friday! May 17, 2017