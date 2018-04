Today Paul Pepper visits with CONNIE SHAY about the 15th annual Boonslick Folk Festival, happening 10--4 Labor Day in Howard County! See some great pics from years past and find out who will be 'stepping back in time' this go-around! At [5:14] JILL WOMACK invites all ages to sign up for fall classes. (And by "all ages," we mean from 'cradle to college', to borrow Jill's words.) Get details on that and upcoming auditions for 'Cinderella'! August 31, 2017