Paul Pepper: Joan Stack & Kate Reinert, "Comic Strips of the '40s and '50s"

Today Paul Pepper visits with JOAN STACK, Curator of Art Collections at the State Historical Society of Missouri, and MU student KATE REINERT, about a new exhibit featuring comic strips from the 1940s and 1950s. Kate has curated over 100 original strips (eight of which will be on display through March) that represent our culture, our way of life, during that time period. December 28, 2017

Paul Pepper: Nick Foster, Voluntary Action Center & SHSofMO, Artwork by Robert Bussabarger

By & Paul Pepper Nov 3, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with NICK FOSTER, Executive Director of Voluntary Action Center, about tomorrow's Warm Up Columbia event at the Armory in downtown Columbia. If your family qualifies for free coats, hats, scarves, blankets and more, now is your chance to collect. Watch for details! At [3:33] JOAN STACK and GREIG THOMPSON invite everyone to come visit the State Historical Society's latest exhibit dedicated to local artist and veteran, Robert Bussabarger. Bussabarger's work is a reflection of his time spent in the military during WWII. November 3, 2017

Paul Pepper: Joan Stack, State Historical Society of Missouri, "Luvelli Exhibit"

By & Paul Pepper Oct 13, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with JOAN STACK, Curator of Art Collections at the State Historical Society of Missouri, about a new exhibit opening next week that features works by contemporary street photographer Jon Luvelli! Don't miss your chance to see six large photographs of Missourians that are "overlooked in society." October 13, 2017

Paul Pepper: Joan Stack, State Historical Society of Missouri, "GCB's Portrait Collection"

By Paul Pepper Aug 25, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with JOAN STACK, Curator of Art Collections at the State Historical Society, about a special "curator's tour" of George Caleb Bingham's portrait collection. Joan has brought three examples of what you'll see on the tour tomorrow afternoon, two of which are notable Columbians - watch! August 25, 2017