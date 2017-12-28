Today Paul Pepper visits with JOAN STACK, Curator of Art Collections at the State Historical Society of Missouri, and MU student KATE REINERT, about a new exhibit featuring comic strips from the 1940s and 1950s. Kate has curated over 100 original strips (eight of which will be on display through March) that represent our culture, our way of life, during that time period. December 28, 2017
Paul Pepper: Joan Stack & Kate Reinert, "Comic Strips of the '40s and '50s"
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 3 hours ago