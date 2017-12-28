Paul Pepper: Joan Stack & Kate Reinert, "Comic Strips of the '40s and '50s"

Today Paul Pepper visits with NICK FOSTER, Executive Director of Voluntary Action Center, about tomorrow's Warm Up Columbia event at the Armory in downtown Columbia. If your family qualifies for free coats, hats, scarves, blankets and more, now is your chance to collect. Watch for details! At [3:33] JOAN STACK and GREIG THOMPSON invite everyone to come visit the State Historical Society's latest exhibit dedicated to local artist and veteran, Robert Bussabarger. Bussabarger's work is a reflection of his time spent in the military during WWII. November 3, 2017