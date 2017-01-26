Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Joan Stack, State Historical Society of Missouri, "From Boone to Black Elk Show & Tell"

By Paul Pepper 31 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper
  • Joan Stack
    Joan Stack

Today Paul Pepper visits with JOAN STACK, Curator of Art Collections at the State Historical Society, about a special walk-through of the "From Boone to Black Elk: Native and Colonial Experiences in Contested "Middle Grounds" exhibit this Saturday inside the gallery at Ellis Library on the MU campus. Joan tells us what you can expect to see during this family-friendly event; plus, she's brought examples of the items you'll be able to touch and feel during the tour. January 26, 2017

Tags: 
Joan Stack
The State Historical Society of Missouri
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Related Content

Paul Pepper: Joan Stack, State Historical Society of Missouri, "From Boone to Black Elk"

By Paul Pepper Nov 24, 2016

Happy Thanksgiving! Today Paul Pepper visits with JOAN STACK, Curator of Art Collections at the State Historical Society of Missouri, about their latest exhibit titled, "From Boone to Black Elk." Joan tells us that half the gallery is devoted to original drawings by Native American artist Standing Bear, and she's brought a few of them with her to show and tell! November 24, 2016

Paul Pepper: Joan Stack & Joseph Eggerman, State Historical Society of Missouri

By Paul Pepper Sep 14, 2016

Today Paul Pepper visits with JOAN STACK, Curator of Art Collections at The State Historical Society of Missouri, and MU student JOSEPH EGGERMAN, about a new exhibit called, 'From Boone to Black Elk,' that features the original oil painting of Daniel Boone by Chester Harding. Check it out September 22nd during the Artifact Museum and Gallery Crawl! September 14, 2016

Paul Pepper: Joan Stack, SHSofMO, "Brian Mahieu's 'Winter Sunset Looking North'"

By Paul Pepper Jul 21, 2016

Today Paul Pepper visits with JOAN STACK, Curator of Art Collections at The State Historical Society of Missouri, about a new acquisition from local artist Brian Mahieu. Brian's painting, titled "Winter Sunset Looking North, Cottonwood Grove," captures a Missouri winter at it's bleakest; but as Joan says, "there's still a sense of the beauty of nature...those cycles of life." See it for yourself in the gallery now through September! July 21, 2016