Paul Pepper: Joan Stack, State Historical Society of Missouri, "From Boone to Black Elk Show & Tell"

Today Paul Pepper visits with JOAN STACK, Curator of Art Collections at the State Historical Society, about a special walk-through of the "From Boone to Black Elk: Native and Colonial Experiences in Contested "Middle Grounds" exhibit this Saturday inside the gallery at Ellis Library on the MU campus. Joan tells us what you can expect to see during this family-friendly event; plus, she's brought examples of the items you'll be able to touch and feel during the tour. January 26, 2017