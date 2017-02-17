Paul Pepper: Joe Bradley, Day Dreams Foundation & Jerry Ricker, 114th Jefferson City Art Club

Today Paul Pepper visits with PET Mobility Project volunteer JEFF MORAN about he and his wife's recent PET distribution trip to Guatemala. Says Jeff about one recipient, "she had polio which just affected her left leg...she's so grateful...she's one of the people who say 'god bless America; god bless you for coming to our country.'" Find out how you too can get involved! At [4:39] JERRY RICKER and SHARI BULLARD return with more about the 112th year of the Jefferson City Art Club. Mark your calendars for this Wednesday when the results of today's 'sketch day' will be on display inside the Capital Arts gallery! May 2, 2016