Paul Pepper: Joe Bradley, Day Dreams Foundation & Jerry Ricker, 114th Jefferson City Art Club

February 17, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with JOE BRADLEY, Founder, Day Dreams Foundation, about a fundraising effort called the 'Dream Big Bracket'. Joe says that the idea is to allow schools and other non-profit organizations to submit their ideas on how they could use $1,000 to start or continue an extracurricular activity. Lange Middle School won last year; where will it go in 2017?! At [4:31] JERRY RICKER is back with details on the upcoming Ruth Hogan Children's Art Exhibit, the Adult Fine Art Exhibit and the Art Around Town Art Crawl. It's all part of the 114th year of the Jefferson City Art Club, and you're invited! February 17, 2017

Joe Bradley
Day Dreams Foundation
Jerry Ricker
Jefferson City Art Club
paul pepper
Radio Friends

Paul Pepper: Talking Horse Productions, "Steeple People" & Joe Bradley, Day Dreams Foundation

By Paul Pepper Aug 13, 2015

Today Paul Pepper and ED HANSON, Artistic Director at Talking Horse Productions, talk about "Steeple People," a musical comedy that opens tomorrow night! If you're a fan of gospel music, you won't want to miss this show! At [3:45] JOE BRADLEY, Founder of Columbia's Day Dreams Foundation, tells us how you can get involved with their mission of "eliminating financial burdens of extracurricular activities" for youths. August 13, 2015

Paul Pepper: Jefferson City Art Club, "Art Fling" & Capital City Productions, "Two Across"

By Paul Pepper Nov 1, 2016

Today Paul Pepper visits with JERRY RICKER about the Jefferson City Art Club's annual "art fling." Jerry says the purpose of the fling is to celebrate the many years JCAC has been around, which this year marks #113! Join the fun and fellowship this Friday night! At [3:33] actors KIT MEYER and KEN THOMPSON invite everyone to see 'Two Across," the latest show from Capital City Productions in Jefferson City. You won't want to miss this romantic comedy, featuring just two actors on a train. Watch for details! November 1, 2016

Paul Pepper: PET Mobility Project & Jefferson City Art Club's 'Sketch Day'

By Paul Pepper May 2, 2016

Today Paul Pepper visits with PET Mobility Project volunteer JEFF MORAN about he and his wife's recent PET distribution trip to Guatemala. Says Jeff about one recipient, "she had polio which just affected her left leg...she's so grateful...she's one of the people who say 'god bless America; god bless you for coming to our country.'" Find out how you too can get involved! At [4:39] JERRY RICKER and SHARI BULLARD return with more about the 112th year of the Jefferson City Art Club. Mark your calendars for this Wednesday when the results of today's 'sketch day' will be on display inside the Capital Arts gallery! May 2, 2016