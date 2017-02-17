Today Paul Pepper visits with JOE BRADLEY, Founder, Day Dreams Foundation, about a fundraising effort called the 'Dream Big Bracket'. Joe says that the idea is to allow schools and other non-profit organizations to submit their ideas on how they could use $1,000 to start or continue an extracurricular activity. Lange Middle School won last year; where will it go in 2017?! At [4:31] JERRY RICKER is back with details on the upcoming Ruth Hogan Children's Art Exhibit, the Adult Fine Art Exhibit and the Art Around Town Art Crawl. It's all part of the 114th year of the Jefferson City Art Club, and you're invited! February 17, 2017
Paul Pepper: Joe Bradley, Day Dreams Foundation & Jerry Ricker, 114th Jefferson City Art Club
By Paul Pepper • 16 minutes ago