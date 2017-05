Today Paul Pepper visits with JANE WHITESIDES, Executive Director of the Missouri Symphony Society, about the Conservatory's spring concert happening May 7th, and the new Missouri Symphony Radio Hour, which you can hear Tuesday nights on KMUC 90.5! At [3:37] TOM THOMAS and JOE WESTON tell us how important it is to be an organ donor. As an organ recipient himself, Tom says, "when you have been through that wait period and that process, you learn how critical this is to the families that wait." Find out about their efforts to educate the community through local Rotary Clubs. May 4, 2016