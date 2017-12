Today Paul Pepper welcomes back JOY SWEENEY, Executive Director of Council for Drug Free Youth. Thanks to the efforts of JCCDFY, underage use of marijuana and alcohol has gone down over the past couple of years; however, the perception of harm of those same substances has also gone down. Joy tells us what that means, and why at the same time, prescription drug abuse among middle-schoolers has gone up. September 14, 2017