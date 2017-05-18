Related Program: 
Paul Pepper: Kids in the Kitchen: Pirate Pita Pockets & Bringing the Columbia Cemetery "Alive"

By Paul Pepper 1 hour ago

Today Paul Pepper and KRISTEN EIFFERT talk about the next 'Kids in the Kitchen' event, happening this Saturday at the Daniel Boone Regional Library. Registration is encouraged - watch for details! At [2:35] CINDY MUSTARD and ED HANSON invite everyone to a special event at the historic Columbia Cemetery on Memorial Day. Local actors will be "bringing the cemetery alive" by way of 3-4 minute vignettes based on the person whose grave they stand. For instance, Ed will portray University of Missouri president John Lathrop. Other notables include 'Blind' Boone and Jane Froman. It really will be fun for the whole family! May 18, 2017

Paul Pepper: Kids in the Kitchen: Cinco De Mayo Edition & Opioid Epidemic, Phoenix Health Programs

By Paul Pepper Apr 19, 2017

Today Paul Pepper visits with KRISTEN EIFFERT, Central Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, about another 'Kids in the Kitchen' class happening April 29th at the Columbia Public Library! It'll be a Cinco De Mayo theme, so get ready to make four different Mexican-style recipes! At [3:12] HEATHER HARLAN, Phoenix Health Programs, Inc., sheds a little light on the recent opioid epidemic, and provides three myths. For some perspective, did you know 1,066 Missourians died of an opioid overdose in 2015? Do you know why? Heather says it's because there's been a "perfect storm of science and policy." April 19, 2017

Paul Pepper: CMAND's Kids in the Kitchen, "Back to School Snacks" & Foot District Memorial Project

By Paul Pepper Aug 1, 2016

Today Paul Pepper and dietitian KRISTEN EIFFERT, Central Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, talk about the next "Kids in the Kitchen" cooking class. This time around your 3-9 year-old will learn how to make healthy back-to-school snacks! Registration opens tomorrow - watch for details. At [3:58] GLOVER BROWN and RHONDA SWEET tell us about the efforts behind the Historic Food District Memorial Project, and how you can get involved! Glover says, "we're trying to not let the memory of Lafayette Street be forgotten...it's one of the original streets in Jefferson City." August 1, 2016

Paul Pepper: CMAND Kid's Cooking Class, "Ice Cream" & Woodhaven's Age-in-Place Apts. Ground Blessing

By Paul Pepper Jun 22, 2016

Today Paul Pepper and KRISTEN EIFFERT, Central Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, celebrate National Ice Cream Month early by making homemade ice cream! Your kids can too, thanks to a class next month at the Columbia Public Library. Get details on that, plus an easy-to-make recipe you can do at home! At [3:38] LIZ SENSINTAFFAR invites everyone to help break ground on Woodhaven's planned age-in-place apartments this Sunday at Rock Bridge Christian Church. Make plans to attend this special dedication! June 22, 2016