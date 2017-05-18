Paul Pepper: Kids in the Kitchen: Pirate Pita Pockets & Bringing the Columbia Cemetery "Alive"

Today Paul Pepper visits with KRISTEN EIFFERT, Central Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, about another 'Kids in the Kitchen' class happening April 29th at the Columbia Public Library! It'll be a Cinco De Mayo theme, so get ready to make four different Mexican-style recipes! At [3:12] HEATHER HARLAN, Phoenix Health Programs, Inc., sheds a little light on the recent opioid epidemic, and provides three myths. For some perspective, did you know 1,066 Missourians died of an opioid overdose in 2015? Do you know why? Heather says it's because there's been a "perfect storm of science and policy." April 19, 2017