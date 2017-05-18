Today Paul Pepper and KRISTEN EIFFERT talk about the next 'Kids in the Kitchen' event, happening this Saturday at the Daniel Boone Regional Library. Registration is encouraged - watch for details! At [2:35] CINDY MUSTARD and ED HANSON invite everyone to a special event at the historic Columbia Cemetery on Memorial Day. Local actors will be "bringing the cemetery alive" by way of 3-4 minute vignettes based on the person whose grave they stand. For instance, Ed will portray University of Missouri president John Lathrop. Other notables include 'Blind' Boone and Jane Froman. It really will be fun for the whole family! May 18, 2017
Paul Pepper: Kids in the Kitchen: Pirate Pita Pockets & Bringing the Columbia Cemetery "Alive"
By Paul Pepper • 1 hour ago